Review: Top 5 bridal looks of 2021
Despite pandemic aftershocks, the year 2021 was full of celebrity weddings and as this is the last day of the ongoing year let’s have a look at the top 5 bridal looks.
Minal Khan:
The actress tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in a lavish wedding ceremony and her look left the fans astonished.
View this post on Instagram
Read more: 2021 Recap: Top 6 Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan
Minal handpicked a sindori red wedding attire with gold on it and she looked as pretty as a picture on her big day.
Mushk Kaleem:
Stunning Mushk Kaleem donned a red with gold lehenga and her looks won thousands of hearts.
View this post on Instagram
She added grace to her look with traditional gold jewelry.
Zara Tareen:
Actress Zara Tareen went for a pure red wedding attire with hints of silver and gold.
View this post on Instagram
The combination made is a standout dress that she flaunts beautifully with heavy traditional jewellry.
Neha Rajput:
Neha tied the knot with Salman Taseer in an iced-blue knee-length dress with some hints of pink work on it.
View this post on Instagram
Read more: Celebrities who welcomed babies this year
The model looked stunning in a uniquely adorable dress.
Mariam Ansari:
The actress tied the knot by the end of the year but her elegant looks lit up the stage.
View this post on Instagram
Her red bridal lehenga looked beautiful on her.
Read More
Priyanka Chopra all set to welcome New Year
Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra is all set to swing into New Year...
Pakistani dramas can be played in Azerbaijan with translation: Fawad
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said...
Kareena Kapoor reveals the best thing that happened to her in 2021
As the year is ending today, people all across the world have...
2021 Recap: Top 6 Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan
In terms of social media virality, 2021 was undoubtedly an eventful year....
Celebrities who welcomed babies this year
Celebs around the globe have welcomed their babies in the year 2021....