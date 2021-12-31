Review: Top 5 bridal looks of 2021

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 02:45 pm

The pretty brides of 2021. Image: Instagram

Despite pandemic aftershocks, the year 2021 was full of celebrity weddings and as this is the last day of the ongoing year let’s have a look at the top 5 bridal looks.

Minal Khan:

The actress tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in a lavish wedding ceremony and her look left the fans astonished.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Read more: 2021 Recap: Top 6 Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan

Minal handpicked a sindori red wedding attire with gold on it and she looked as pretty as a picture on her big day.

Mushk Kaleem:

Stunning Mushk Kaleem donned a red with gold lehenga and her looks won thousands of hearts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mushk Kaleem (@mushkkaleem)

She added grace to her look with traditional gold jewelry.

Zara Tareen:

Actress Zara Tareen went for a pure red wedding attire with hints of silver and gold.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OK! PAKISTAN (@okpakistan)

The combination made is a standout dress that she flaunts beautifully with heavy traditional jewellry.

Neha Rajput:

Neha tied the knot with Salman Taseer in an iced-blue knee-length dress with some hints of pink work on it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NST✨ (@nehastaseer)

Read more: Celebrities who welcomed babies this year

The model looked stunning in a uniquely adorable dress.

Mariam Ansari:

The actress tied the knot by the end of the year but her elegant looks lit up the stage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by celebritiess.pk (@celebritiess.pk)

Her red bridal lehenga looked beautiful on her.

