Rhea Chakraborty reflects on 2021 as she calls it a year of healing and pain

As the year 2021 draws to a close, actor Rhea Chakraborty shared a note reflecting on the previous year. Rhea posted a photo of herself on Instagram, smiling.

Rhea Chakraborty donned an off-shoulder brown shirt, blue denim, hoops, and her hair was left loose in the photo. She appeared to be posing for the photo outside.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light (sparkles emoji) #rhenew.”

Rhea recently celebrated Christmas with Shibani and Anusha Dandekar, two of her closest pals. As she loved the festivities, Anusha shared many photos of Rhea. On her Instagram account, Rhea shared a post with a puppy and wrote, “Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May yours be furry and bright!”