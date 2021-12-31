Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 07:28 pm
Areeba Habib

December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for the renowned actress Areeba Habib , who tied the knot with beau Saadain Imran in an intimate Nikkah ceremony followed by a Mayun event in Karachi.

For their close-knit Nikkah ceremony, the bride wore a Red Lehanga. The duo shared pictures after sealing the deal, looking fully in love, ready to begin the new journey together.

 

The highlight of the celebration has also been a video of the bride signing the nikah papers. In addition, a nice video of the pair having a sweet moment has been gaining popularity.

 

