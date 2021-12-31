Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO
December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for the renowned actress Areeba Habib , who tied the knot with beau Saadain Imran in an intimate Nikkah ceremony followed by a Mayun event in Karachi.
For their close-knit Nikkah ceremony, the bride wore a Red Lehanga. The duo shared pictures after sealing the deal, looking fully in love, ready to begin the new journey together.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The highlight of the celebration has also been a video of the bride signing the nikah papers. In addition, a nice video of the pair having a sweet moment has been gaining popularity.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Rapper Quavo in hot waters again
It's almost 2022, people need to make better choices and by that,...
From Minal Khan to Usman Mukhtar: 8 Celebrities who tied the knot in 2021
As we say our goodbyes to 2021, we take stock of everything...
Disha Patani teases her rumored boyfriend Tiger with a comment
Actor Disha Patani teased Tiger Shroff's rumored boyfriend with a comment on...
After fame in Boxing, Mike Tyson tries his luck in Acting
Seems like a lot of the sportsmen are jumping into the acting...
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that rocked the internet in 2021
It's been a rough year once again, with fears of a third...