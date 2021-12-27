Saba Faisal announces new project with notable Indian director

Pakistan’s legendary actress Saba Faisal has delighted fans with exciting news as she announced a cross border collaboration.

According to media reports, Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal are currently in Belarus for the project being directed by the great Indian director Anurag Kashyap.

The announcement for the new project was made by both the actors on their social media handles.

Saba Faisal announced the news in a video shared on her Instagram account.

“It’s the first day of why I came to Belarus… You’ll see it soon, InshAllah. A new project with a great director.” said Saba in the video message.

The senior actress also tagged Anurag Kashyap in the caption.

On the other hand, the Bala star broke the news in a reshared post on her Instagram stories in which she’s seen talking to Kashyap.

“Cross border collab. Honoured and excited to learn from this institution,” she said.

However, it still remains unclear whether Saba is part of an upcoming film or a web series.