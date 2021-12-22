Saboor Aly looks drop-dead gorgeous at Mariam and Owais wedding

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 12:28 am
Mariam Ansari and cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan officially tied the knot. Their wedding ceremony is happening today, December 22. Their first look from their wedding is rolling out on social media and the bride and groom look lovely together.

Saboor Aly is spotted at her sister-in-law’s wedding and looked absolutely gorgeous in neon green and blue lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse and grabbed the hearts of fans with her beautiful looks.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the bride, Mariam can be seen wearing a beautiful red lehenga, whereas Owais Khan picked a black Kurta Shalwar with a matching Prince coat.

Take a look at their wedding pictures:

The bride and groom look like a sight for sore eyes on their wedding day, and we can’t take our eyes off of them.

Fellow celebrities are also spotted at Mariam’s wedding, including Ramsha Khan, Dananeer Mobeen, Wajahat Rauf, and many more.

Previously, Mariam and Owais Khan had an amazing Mayun ceremony and Qawali night.

