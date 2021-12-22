Saboor Aly looks gorgeous at Mariam Ansari’s mayoun
Stunning Saboor Aly shared some eye-catching snaps from the mayoun ceremony of her sister-in-law Mariam Ansari and the duo looks too cute for words.
Aly exchanged the ring with Ali Ansari a few months back and the couple has been relishing Mariam Ansari’s wedding festivities these days.
The Teri Chah Mein actress could be seen wearing a yellow embroidered lehenga.
The many shades of yellow in the picture brighten up the day for many and the fans didn’t resist praising the couple along with the pretty-faced bride-to-be.
In a picture, Saboor was seen setting the dupatta for the mayoun bride.
Saboor stepped into the industry in 2011 with a supporting role but with her skills and beauty, she is now among the most desired actresses of showbiz.
