Sajal Aly, Ayeza, Mahira nominated for 100 most beautiful faces of 2021
Mahira Khan, Ayeza Khan, and Sajal Aly, all Pakistani actresses, have been nominated for TC Candler’s list of the 100 most beautiful faces of 2021.
TC Candler, who describes himself as “the creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year,” announced the nominations on their 1.2 million-follower Instagram page.
Official Nominee for the 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021, the outlet wrote with photos of Mahira, Ayeza, and Sajal. “Congratulations on being selected one of the Faces of 2021 to all of these stunning women.”
From there, a voting procedure will select who makes it onto the final list of nominees.
