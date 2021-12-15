Sajal Aly looks breathtaking in recent shoot

Web Desk BOL News

15th Dec, 2021. 04:09 pm

Sajal Aly looks breathtaking in recent shoot. Photo: Instagram

The gorgeous actress, Sajal Aly looked adorable in a recent photoshoot. She stunned in a signature Faiza Saqlain Pishwas for Vasle Yaar. The diva took to Instagram and shared flawless pictures.

Read more: Eastern Eye’s top 50 Asian Celebrities list: Sajal Aly and other Pakistani actors make it to top 10

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)


Just look at her! Didn’t she look like a traditional but stylish in a pure reddish maroon bridal Pishwas?  To complete the look, matching teeka and earrings enhance the beauty. More so, maroon dark lipstick and blended makeover gave her a complete winter look and added up to the grace of this attire.

Read more: Sajal Aly sizzles in black!

Remember, The Khel Khel Mein star secured the seventh position in Eastern Eye’s, a British Publication, latest edition. the publication pays tribute to the celebrities for their contributions in the field of media.

