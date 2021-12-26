Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Breaks Silence On Salman’s Snake Bite Incident

Salman Khan’s fans were worried to hear about him getting bit by a snake at his farmhouse however his father Salim Khan reassured that the Dabangg actor’s completely fine.

In an interview with News 18, the Sholay actor shared, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now.”

“It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine,” he added.

Earlier today, reports were making rounds that the actor has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake at his farmhouse.