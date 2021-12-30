Sana Fakhar dance moves at Areeba Habib’s mayun goes viral

The wedding festivities for Areeba Habib have are in full swing, and the countdown to her big day has begun. Areeba Habib was recently seen celebrating her mayun with close friends and family. This will be the first celebrity wedding of the year 2022. Her mayun’s stunning photos have been making the rounds on social media. She is looking stunning in all yellow clothes, wonderfully evoking the image of a beautiful mayun bride.

Jalan celebrity debuted in the industry a few years ago and has since amassed enormous recognition and acclaim in a short period of time. Her character in the Jalan play has gained sympathy and love as the girl next door. She recently went on Ahsan Khan’s show Time Out and expressed her dislike for item music.

Areeba Habib, who is stunning and incredibly skilled, kept her admirers updated on her wedding preparations via her Instagram account. She believes that people see you as the personas you choose to play, which is why most of our actresses get Trolled when they upload images of themselves in various outfits. She always posts photos that are related to her character.

Sana Fakhar, a stunning actress and dancer, was recently observed practicing her dance moves on Areeba Habib Mayun in preparation for her major Mehndi event. Her fantastic dance moves in the video are winning our hearts. She is dancing with a fellow actress, and the audience is enthralled by her performance. We’re looking forward to seeing her perform at the Mehndi event.