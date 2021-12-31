Sana Javed celebrates New Year’s Eve with Husband Umair Jaswal
Actress Sana Javed and Singer Umair Jaswal have a perfect bond and they are by every means truly couple goals.
Sana and Umair are loved by their fans and the couple never fails to excite their followers as well.
She frequently updates her social media handles to connect with her fans and followers. The khaani actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself with her husband and wished the New Year to her fans.
Sana Javed is known for her prominent role in television serials including Pyaray Afzal, Ranjish Hi Sahi, Meri Dulari, Dil ka kya Rung Karun, Mana Ka Gharana, Intezaar, Zara Yaad Kar, Romeo weds Heer and many more.
