Sana Javed looks ravishing in desi attire
The cute and adorable Pakistani actress Sana Javed is also the better half of the infamous singer Umair Jaswal.
Sana recently shared pictures on her Instagram which has left the fans awestruck.
View this post on Instagram
In the photos she is wearing the desi attire of designer Mariam Hussain, the dress is in off-white and hot pink color, which is a long off-white shirt with hot pink embroidered paired with straight pants with pink printed dupatta.
However, Sana is counted as one of the top actresses in the industry having the beauty with talent combination.
She is famous for her roles in famous dramas Khaani, Romeo Weds Heer, and Ruswai in which she appeared in the lead roles.
Read More
Controversy queen Alizeh Shah caught smoking, WATCH VIDEO
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...
Young Iraqi film students tell their own stories from Mosul
MOSUL - A budding Iraqi filmmaker yells "action!" as an actress clambers...
Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Winter Look
Yashma Gill, who is extremely skilled and lovely, is dressed to the...
Which single actress does Haris Rauf follow on Instagram?
National team fast bowler Haris Rauf is one of the few Pakistani...
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza leave fans amused with latest video
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are unquestionably the stars of the cricket...