Sana Javed looks ravishing in desi attire

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 10:06 pm
Sana Javed

Sana Javed

The cute and adorable Pakistani actress Sana Javed is also the better half of the infamous singer Umair Jaswal.

Sana recently shared pictures on her Instagram which has left the fans awestruck.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

In the photos she is wearing the desi attire of designer Mariam Hussain, the dress is in off-white and hot pink color, which is a long off-white shirt with hot pink embroidered paired with straight pants with pink printed dupatta.

However, Sana is counted as one of the top actresses in the industry having the beauty with talent combination.

She is famous for her roles in famous dramas Khaani, Romeo Weds Heer, and Ruswai in which she appeared in the lead roles.

 

 

Read More

27 mins ago
Controversy queen Alizeh Shah caught smoking, WATCH VIDEO

Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...
35 mins ago
Young Iraqi film students tell their own stories from Mosul

MOSUL - A budding Iraqi filmmaker yells "action!" as an actress clambers...
36 mins ago
Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Winter Look

Yashma Gill, who is extremely skilled and lovely, is dressed to the...
57 mins ago
Which single actress does Haris Rauf follow on Instagram?

National team fast bowler Haris Rauf is one of the few Pakistani...
60 mins ago
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza leave fans amused with latest video

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are unquestionably the stars of the cricket...
1 hour ago
Azfar Rehman discloses reason behind his absence from social media

Model turned actor Azfar Rehman has recently shared why despite being a...