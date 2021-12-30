Sara Ali Khan shares her most iconic moments of 2021

Actress Sara Ali Khan had a creative and productive 2021 in her professional and personal life. The actress made the most of 2021 by vacating around the country and abroad as well.

Sara was also seen going on several solo vacations also some with family, she also went with her fellow actresses Radhika Madan and Janhvi Kapoor on vacations.

At the end of 2021, Sara made a cute video of all the moments from her travel diaries, where she felt “most alive.”

She posted the video on her Instagram handle, “Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive 🔆🏔🌊🏊‍♀️🚴‍♀️🏍❄️🦚”

The video has pictures of Sara swimming in the blue waters of Maldives, discovering snow-capped mountains, walking on beaches, and more.