Sara Ali Khan shares her most iconic moments of 2021
Actress Sara Ali Khan had a creative and productive 2021 in her professional and personal life. The actress made the most of 2021 by vacating around the country and abroad as well.
Sara was also seen going on several solo vacations also some with family, she also went with her fellow actresses Radhika Madan and Janhvi Kapoor on vacations.
At the end of 2021, Sara made a cute video of all the moments from her travel diaries, where she felt “most alive.”
She posted the video on her Instagram handle, “Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive 🔆🏔🌊🏊♀️🚴♀️🏍❄️🦚”
View this post on Instagram
The video has pictures of Sara swimming in the blue waters of Maldives, discovering snow-capped mountains, walking on beaches, and more.
Read More
2021 Recap: Katrina Kaif’s BEST & WORST Looks in Indian outfits in 2021
Katrina Kaif may have had the best year of her life in...
Alizeh Shah’s 2021 Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures and Videos
Alizeh Shah is a young Pakistani actress with a lot of potential....
Dananeer Mobeen talks about criticism for her role in Sinf-e-Aahan
Social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen, who rose to prominence overnight with her...
Dananeer aka 'pawri' girl discloses how she chooses not to focus online trolling
Dananeer Mobeen, the popular pawri girl, rose to immense recognition after her...
Sana Fakhar dance moves at Areeba Habib’s mayun goes viral
The wedding festivities for Areeba Habib have are in full swing, and...