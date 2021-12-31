Sara Ali Khan wants to be cast in the remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Janhvi Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 10:00 pm

Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda Photo : Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most famous Bollywood celebrities on social media forums. She is famous not just for her hit films, but also for her fun-loving social media posts.

Recently during an interview, the actor wished to be a part of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake and she has a firm believe that Karan Johar would agree with it.

She wants to be cast along with Jhanvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Sara Ali Khan talked about her character Rinku in the movie and also stated that she would love to be a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

 

