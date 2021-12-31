Sara Ali Khan wants to be cast in the remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Janhvi Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most famous Bollywood celebrities on social media forums. She is famous not just for her hit films, but also for her fun-loving social media posts.

Recently during an interview, the actor wished to be a part of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake and she has a firm believe that Karan Johar would agree with it.

She wants to be cast along with Jhanvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Sara Ali Khan talked about her character Rinku in the movie and also stated that she would love to be a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.