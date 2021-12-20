Sarah Khan Looks Gorgeous in Classic Black Lehnga Choli

20th Dec, 2021. 04:59 pm
Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan looks gorgeous classic lehnga choli by fashion designer Kanwal Malik in latest photoshoot. The Laapata actor looks elegant in a black traditional bridal attire.

Charming showbiz personality, Sara Khan, with her good acting skills, has an ideal yet classic personality which is enough to grab anyone’s attention.

After she has been part of many hit drama serials, Sara had received the award for Best Supporting Actress in drama serial ‘Mohabbat Aag Si’.

Even though the Sara is on ‘mommy duties’ taking care of her baby girl, she continues to prove why she is a style icon. The actress always knows how to carry herself in any outfit.

