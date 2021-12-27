Sarah Khan pens down heartwarming post for Falak on his birthday

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 02:10 pm

The cutest couple in K-town. Image: Instagram

The cutest love birds in K-town Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are fond of remaining in the eyes of their fans. The couple shares a bond that people only dream of.

Sarah Khan took to her Instagram to wish her loving husband a very happy birthday today along with a photo from their wedding.

The Laapata actress penned down some heartwarming words for her life partner and her beloved Falak Shabbir.

 

“If I take a moment to thank Allah for all my blessings then I have to thank mainly for giving me a husband like you!”

Khan and Shabbir look irresistibly stunning in their wedding snap looking into each others’ eyes filled with love and respect.

 

The couple enjoys a massive fan following in Pakistan and remains in the limelight due to the beautiful bond they share.

Sarah tied the knot with the singer and songwriter in July 2020 in a fairy tale wedding ceremony and said yes to the singer grinning with all happiness and joy.

 

They welcomed their baby girl a few months back and the netizens are in love with the adorably happy family.

