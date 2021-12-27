Sarah Khan pens down heartwarming post for Falak on his birthday

The cutest love birds in K-town Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are fond of remaining in the eyes of their fans. The couple shares a bond that people only dream of.

Sarah Khan took to her Instagram to wish her loving husband a very happy birthday today along with a photo from their wedding.

Read more: Sarah Khan Looks Gorgeous in Classic Black Lehnga Choli

The Laapata actress penned down some heartwarming words for her life partner and her beloved Falak Shabbir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

“If I take a moment to thank Allah for all my blessings then I have to thank mainly for giving me a husband like you!”

Khan and Shabbir look irresistibly stunning in their wedding snap looking into each others’ eyes filled with love and respect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The couple enjoys a massive fan following in Pakistan and remains in the limelight due to the beautiful bond they share.

Read more: Sarah Khan’s latest adorable Insta story leaves fans swooning

Sarah tied the knot with the singer and songwriter in July 2020 in a fairy tale wedding ceremony and said yes to the singer grinning with all happiness and joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

They welcomed their baby girl a few months back and the netizens are in love with the adorably happy family.