Sarah Khan pens down heartwarming post for Falak on his birthday
The cutest love birds in K-town Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are fond of remaining in the eyes of their fans. The couple shares a bond that people only dream of.
Sarah Khan took to her Instagram to wish her loving husband a very happy birthday today along with a photo from their wedding.
The Laapata actress penned down some heartwarming words for her life partner and her beloved Falak Shabbir.
“If I take a moment to thank Allah for all my blessings then I have to thank mainly for giving me a husband like you!”
Khan and Shabbir look irresistibly stunning in their wedding snap looking into each others’ eyes filled with love and respect.
The couple enjoys a massive fan following in Pakistan and remains in the limelight due to the beautiful bond they share.
Sarah tied the knot with the singer and songwriter in July 2020 in a fairy tale wedding ceremony and said yes to the singer grinning with all happiness and joy.
They welcomed their baby girl a few months back and the netizens are in love with the adorably happy family.
