Sarah Khan shares an adorable video of Falak holding Alyana

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 08:17 pm
Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan shares an adorable video of Falak holding Alyana

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are the proud parents of a lovely little girl. The pair used their Instagram profiles to inform their followers of the news.

After months of anticipation and build-up, the couple is overjoyed, and netizens are clamoring for exclusive photos of the newest member of their family.

The cutest love birds in K-town Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are fond of remaining in the eyes of their fans. The couple shares a bond that people only dream of.

Sarah Khan took to her Instagram and shared a video in which her husband can be seen holding their daughter Alyana while Sarah captured the cute and adorable moment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Camila Cabello says she wants to 'spend a little less time' on her phone

Camila Cabello has declared that she is taking a hiatus from social...
1 hour ago
Is Britney Spears being controlled?

During her tours, Britney Spears is said to control every move she...
1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal dancing to dhol beats on mehendi with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's cousin posted a beautiful picture from the mehendi ceremony of...
1 hour ago
Throwback when Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in bold photos

Jhanvi Kapoor, the daughter of late Bollywood actress Sridevi, has left her...
2 hours ago
Saba Faisal announces new project with notable Indian director

Pakistan's legendary actress Saba Faisal has delighted fans with exciting news as...
2 hours ago
Throwback when Pooja Hegde posted ‘too hot to handle’ pictures

Pooja Hegde is a complete fashionista, and her style progression is proof...