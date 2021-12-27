Sarah Khan shares an adorable video of Falak holding Alyana

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are the proud parents of a lovely little girl. The pair used their Instagram profiles to inform their followers of the news.

After months of anticipation and build-up, the couple is overjoyed, and netizens are clamoring for exclusive photos of the newest member of their family.

The cutest love birds in K-town Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are fond of remaining in the eyes of their fans. The couple shares a bond that people only dream of.

Sarah Khan took to her Instagram and shared a video in which her husband can be seen holding their daughter Alyana while Sarah captured the cute and adorable moment.