Sarwat Gilani celebrates birthday with friends and family

Photos from the birthday bash of Pakistani film and television actress Sarwat Gilani, whose web series titled Churails took her to the next level of fame, are going viral on the internet.

Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza have been married for six years after dating for a long time and the couple shares two sons together.

Some of Gilani’s acclaimed dramas include Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat, Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan, Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu, Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Milay, Koi Nahi Apna, Dil-e-Muztar, Ahista Ahista, Khasara, and many others.

She also made her movie debut in Jawani Phir Nahi Aani and its sequel Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 to appear for the same role opposite Vasay Chaudhry.

Whereas, Fahad Mirza serves as a cosmetology surgeon. Apart from his profession, his famed dramas include Bari Appa, Shanakht, Main Deewani, and a couple of others.