Scarlett Johansson shares details about her ‘insane’ family’s secret

Scarlett Johansson, star of Black Widow, has spoken about her family’s “aggressive” secret Santa custom.

The 37-year-old actress disclosed a fascinating detail about her family’s Christmas traditions, revealing that her siblings may be quite competitive when it comes to gift-giving.

Dishing on her plans for the festive season, the charming actress, while laughing to Extra, shared: “We do Secret Santa in our family. It’s cutthroat. My siblings are crazy. They’re insane. They try to get information out of you in very aggressive and cruel ways.”

Scarlett also discussed her baby son Cosmo, whom she described as a “little peach” during the interview: “He’s lovely, he’s cute and doing cute things.”

Scarlett has a seven-year-old daughter named Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, therefore this is her second kid.

Scarlett Johansson, who had sued Disney for breach of contract, has reconciled with the studios and is even working on a top-secret non-Black Widow Marvel film.