Selena Gomez Is Fan Of BTS? Here is a proof

Selena Gomez Is Fan Of BTS? Here is a proof

Selena Gomez confessed that she is a fan of BTS during a live Instagram session after a fan asked about the popular South Korean K-pop boy band.

When a fan inquired if she liked BTS, the attractive singer responded in the live session, “I love BTS,” surprising her followers and K-pop lovers alike.

However, she isn’t the only one who has expressed her affection for the band; other celebrities have also expressed their admiration for the group. The band is quite well-known all around the world.