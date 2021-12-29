Selena Gomez Is Fan Of BTS? Here is a proof
Selena Gomez confessed that she is a fan of BTS during a live Instagram session after a fan asked about the popular South Korean K-pop boy band.
When a fan inquired if she liked BTS, the attractive singer responded in the live session, “I love BTS,” surprising her followers and K-pop lovers alike.
However, she isn’t the only one who has expressed her affection for the band; other celebrities have also expressed their admiration for the group. The band is quite well-known all around the world.
Also Read
Read More
Viral Video: Ankita Lokhande Dancing to ‘Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi’ With Injured Foot
Ankita Lokhande, who recently married businessman Vicky Jain, has shared a video...
Viral Video: Salman Khan Driving Auto Rickshaw on Mumbai Streets
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan whose fans scream for a glimpse of him,...
Kim Kardashian shares mysterious message amid split from Kanye West
In the wake of breakup from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian teased...
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's are now officially divorced after 10 years...
Belgium backtracks on Covid entertainment venue closure
BRUSSELS - Belgian authorities on Wednesday confirmed the reopening of theatres and...