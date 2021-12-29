Selena Gomez Is Fan Of BTS? Here is a proof

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 01:56 am
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Fan Of BTS? Here is a proof

Selena Gomez confessed that she is a fan of BTS during a live Instagram session after a fan asked about the popular South Korean K-pop boy band.

When a fan inquired if she liked BTS, the attractive singer responded in the live session, “I love BTS,” surprising her followers and K-pop lovers alike.

Selena Gomez BTS

However, she isn’t the only one who has expressed her affection for the band; other celebrities have also expressed their admiration for the group. The band is quite well-known all around the world.

 

Read More

14 mins ago
Viral Video: Ankita Lokhande Dancing to ‘Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi’ With Injured Foot

Ankita Lokhande, who recently married businessman Vicky Jain, has shared a video...
21 mins ago
Viral Video: Salman Khan Driving Auto Rickshaw on Mumbai Streets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan whose fans scream for a glimpse of him,...
31 mins ago
Kim Kardashian shares mysterious message amid split from Kanye West

In the wake of breakup from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian teased...
41 mins ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's are now officially divorced after 10 years...
52 mins ago
Belgium backtracks on Covid entertainment venue closure

BRUSSELS - Belgian authorities on Wednesday confirmed the reopening of theatres and...
1 hour ago
Watch; Malaika Arora shares a recap of her 2021 & it also includes BF Arjun Kapoor

Fashion icon Malaika Arora is a diva who is famous for her...