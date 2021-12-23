Shaniera Akram highlights some “Only in Pakistan” things

Social activist and wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera, has a lot to share about Pakistanis and their habits.

On her recent trip to Pakistan, Shaniera has been continuously updating her Instagram with the obsessions of Pakistanis.

Recently, Akram shared two Instagram stories that she loves how Pakistanis call hair in plural form.

Not only this, she also highlighted that the nation calls the winter season too in plural form.

Shaniera further elucidates in the story that, “Saying “hairs” and “winters” is not bad English at all, it’s now your culture, everyone says it. It’s one of the things I love about Pakistan”.

Previously, the activist highlighted how the people in Pakistan comment on a person’s weight loss or gain and don’t feel embarrassed about it.