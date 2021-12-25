Sharmila Faruqi is a die heart fan of Yumna Zaidi’s screen performance

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sharmila Faruqi is a true actress Yumna Zaidi fan as she hails her stellar performance in the drama serial Parizaad.

Taking to Twitter, the MPA wrote, “@yumnazaidiofficial Is a treat to watch! Powerhouse of performance.”

The incredible acting and ace expressions of the actress have just spellbound the viewers in her character.

The extra-talented Yumna Zaidi is representing the character of a VJ named Annie. She is shown to be the die heart fan of Parizaad’s poetry. Yumna as a VJ reads beautifully Parizaad’s poetry that Parizaad himself listens to and scores her way of narration.

However, viewers are just falling in love with her emotions, expressions, and way of reading the poetry.

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani television actress. She is recognized for her roles in the serials Ek Khushi Roag, Meri Dulari, Dil Muhallay Ki Haveli, Mausam, Guzaarish, and Raaze-E-Ulfat and is winning the hearts of people with her innocent face and phenomenal acting.