Sharmila Faruqi is a die heart fan of Yumna Zaidi’s screen performance

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 03:31 pm

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sharmila Faruqi is a true actress Yumna Zaidi fan as she hails her stellar performance in the drama serial Parizaad.

Taking to Twitter, the MPA wrote, “@yumnazaidiofficial Is a treat to watch! Powerhouse of performance.”

Sharmila Faruqi Yumna Zaidi

The incredible acting and ace expressions of the actress have just spellbound the viewers in her character.

The extra-talented Yumna Zaidi is representing the character of a VJ named Annie. She is shown to be the die heart fan of Parizaad’s poetry. Yumna as a VJ reads beautifully Parizaad’s poetry that Parizaad himself listens to and scores her way of narration.

However, viewers are just falling in love with her emotions, expressions, and way of reading the poetry.

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani television actress. She is recognized for her roles in the serials Ek Khushi Roag, Meri DulariDil Muhallay Ki Haveli, Mausam, Guzaarish, and Raaze-E-Ulfat and is winning the hearts of people with her innocent face and phenomenal acting.

Read More

16 hours ago
Shaan Shahid wants to uphold the ban on Indian content

After the recent announcement by the Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry,...
15 hours ago
Saba Qamar Uninterrupted

Saba Qamar has given more than 15 years to the industry and...
33 mins ago
Throwback: Fun-filled short videos of Sania Mirza on Instagram

Tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza loves...
49 mins ago
BTS star Suga tests positive for Covid-19 upon return from US

Suga, songwriter and rapper for K-pop sensation BTS, has tested positive for...
1 hour ago
Ira Khan shares first-ever picture with beau & dad together

Bollywood legend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has officially introduced her beau...
2 hours ago
Nimra Khan Looks Gorgeous in In Bridal Shoot

Famous showbiz diva Nimra Khan’s breathtaking bridal shoot is going viral on...