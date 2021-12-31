Shawn Mendes decides to take a break from social media post breakup

Shawn Mendes, a well-known Canadian singer, and songwriter, recently admitted to having a “hard time” with social media and has opted to take a vacation.

The Summer of Love singer opened out about taking a vacation from social media in an Instagram video shared on Thursday. Less than two months after he and former girlfriend Camila Cabello announced their breakup.

Mendes showed his gratitude to fans in the video, thanking them for sticking with him and connecting with his latest single, It’ll Be Okay.

“I’m having a little bit of a hard time right now with social media and just kind of my relationship with it,” the singer said of his decision to avoid it.

“However, I’ve had a lot of people give me videos and tell me what’s going on,” he continued.

I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me,” he continued. “A lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just talking to people or thinking about it.”

In the nearly two-minute video clip, Mendes continued, “I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that’s because there’s some truth in the song, and there lies honestly in it.”

“I just feel so proud of that song and I’m so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it,” he added.

Shawn concluded his video by saying, “I see you guys, and I see how much love you’re giving the song, and giving me, and that means the world to me, so thank you.”

In November, Mendes and Cabello released a joint statement announcing the end of their two-year romance.