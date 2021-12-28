Sheheryar shuts down critics that raises questions on regional representation in Sinf e Aahan

The ISPR backed drama Sinf e Aahan is the new rave of the town. People from all over the country are raising comparisons between the characters to their ethnic background and their lifestyle. Amongst them, there are people that had taken offense to not seeing a character representing their background.

Similarly, Munawar posted a photo of his character dressed in a full army uniform to Facebook for promotion. A commenter promptly questioned, “Why is there no role for a Sindhi woman in this drama?” The actor responded with “I believe all female characters are reflecting Pakistan, and that is what matters the most.”

Several others chimed in, supporting either the actor or the person who complained about the lack of representation. “I am truly startled at some of the comments here and really dismayed by the scattered thoughts of some of our people!” the actor claimed in the comments section after a storm of comments.

“Rise above your regional biases and always perceive Pakistan as one unit, rather than segregating it on the basis of region, caste, colour, and religion!” Munawar continued. Finally, before wreaking havoc on the public, do your study! Instead of attempting to stray from the real topic being presented, always focus on it.”