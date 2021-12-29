Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza and leave fans amused with latest video

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza leave fans amused with latest video

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are unquestionably the stars of the cricket and tennis worlds, but the duo also rules hearts with their quick wit, humour, and unmistakable charisma.

With their lovely baby Izhaan, sports power couple Malik and Mirza make a picture-perfect family.

This time, the celebrity couple was captured in a humorous video in which the 34-year-old records Shoaib making funny faces behind her.

Sania captioned.”He thinks I can’t see his expressions ???????? #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit1d”,

“My husband called me pretty today, well actually he called me pretty annoying, but I only focus on the positive you see”. She said in the video

Needless to say, the witty video has been a hit with viewers, who have expressed their admiration for the couple in the comments area.

In October 2018, Shoaib and Sania welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.