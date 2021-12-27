Shraddha Arya drops sizzling photos from her exotic Maldivian honeymoon

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 06:49 pm

Shraddha Arya drops sizzling photos from her exotic Maldivian honeymoon

Bollywood actress Shraddha Arya married last month in the presence of only close family members and friends. The actress is currently enjoying her honeymoon in Maldives. Shraddha Arya is enjoying her vacation at the beach and has been offering a glimpse of it on her instagram. She recently shared a few photos of her romantic beach visits and dinner.

Shraddha took to her instagram and shared photos as she posed in a cute floral dress and a hat. worn a strappy short dress along with her hoops and chooda. She captioned the post, “Hiding away from the world at this Paradise!!! Hideaway beach resort is a beautiful and naturally exclusive island in Maldives. Hideaway is special with its natural and beautiful house reef snorkelling, it is north from male as well. The lagoon has a channel, dark blue, rich in Marine life especially dolphins, turtles and manta rays. All the seasons have crystal white sand beach around the island.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya

 

Shraddha had been dating Rahul Nagal for almost a year and they decided to tie the knot on November 16, 2021.

Read More

42 seconds ago
WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill dances her heart out at her friend's engagement

Famed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who remained quite inactive on...
26 mins ago
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugul stays connected with fans during covid

Have you seen a better example of a celebrity’s love and dedication...
38 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty slams Rakhi Sawant for making fun of Shamita's injury

Rakhi Sawant was seen copying Shamita Shetty for making certain gestures when...
49 mins ago
Sunny Leone targeted on twitter for hurting Hindu religious sentiments

It has been noted lately that a lot of the Bollywood celebs...
50 mins ago
Yami Gautam reveals people’s reaction to her skin condition

Yami Gautam discussed how people would react to her keratosis pilaris skin...
1 hour ago
Netizen Trolled Urfi Javed for Posting Video in Hot Plunging Neckline Red Dress

Urfi Javed has now become popular on the internet with her back-to-back...