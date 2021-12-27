Shraddha Arya drops sizzling photos from her exotic Maldivian honeymoon

Bollywood actress Shraddha Arya married last month in the presence of only close family members and friends. The actress is currently enjoying her honeymoon in Maldives. Shraddha Arya is enjoying her vacation at the beach and has been offering a glimpse of it on her instagram. She recently shared a few photos of her romantic beach visits and dinner.

Shraddha took to her instagram and shared photos as she posed in a cute floral dress and a hat. worn a strappy short dress along with her hoops and chooda. She captioned the post, “Hiding away from the world at this Paradise!!! Hideaway beach resort is a beautiful and naturally exclusive island in Maldives. Hideaway is special with its natural and beautiful house reef snorkelling, it is north from male as well. The lagoon has a channel, dark blue, rich in Marine life especially dolphins, turtles and manta rays. All the seasons have crystal white sand beach around the island.”

Shraddha had been dating Rahul Nagal for almost a year and they decided to tie the knot on November 16, 2021.