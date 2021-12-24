Sonam Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday greetings to her dad

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja extends a beautiful birthday greeting to her father and legendary actor Anil Kapoor as he turned 65th today (December 24).

Taking to Instagram, the Saawariya actress penned a heartfelt note alongside multiple throwback pictures to make his day more special. “There is no one like you,” wrote Sonam Kapoor.

“Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspire me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!”

Also, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and others have taken a trip down the memory lane to extend the birthday greeting for Anil.