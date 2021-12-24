On the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on June 22 next year.
Sonam Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday greetings to her dad
Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja extends a beautiful birthday greeting to her father and legendary actor Anil Kapoor as he turned 65th today (December 24).
Taking to Instagram, the Saawariya actress penned a heartfelt note alongside multiple throwback pictures to make his day more special. “There is no one like you,” wrote Sonam Kapoor.
“Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspire me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!”
View this post on Instagram
Also, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and others have taken a trip down the memory lane to extend the birthday greeting for Anil.
Read More
Shaan Shahid wants to uphold the ban on Indian content
After the recent announcement by the Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry,...
Kareena Kapoor tested negative for COVID-19
Kareena Kapoor's Omicron test report came negative. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal...
Aamir Khan secretly married to famous Indian actress?
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has secretly married famous Indian actress Fatima Sana....
Nora Fatehi challenged her fans to show some moves on ‘Dance Meri Rani’
Nora Fatehi throws a dance challenge to her millions of followers after...