Sonya Hussyn looks heavenly at her friend’s wedding in peachy-pink attire
With the wedding season at its peak, prominent personalities and celebrities are also enjoying the winter weddings.
Actress Sonya Hussyn shared enchanting photos in a peachy pink mirror work lehenga and she surely knows how to carry the trendy looks.
The Aisi Hai Tanhai actress looks eye-catching in the embellished eastern wear that she accompanied with an elegant neckpiece.
“Its time to rock a desi wedding vibe celebrating bestie’s wedding in my beautiful mirror lehenga”, Hussyn wrote.
Let’s have a look at how stunning diva carries her attire:
