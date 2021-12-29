Sonya Hussyn looks heavenly at her friend’s wedding in peachy-pink attire

Share this post on

Sonya Hussyn’s look from a friend’s wedding. Image: Instagram

With the wedding season at its peak, prominent personalities and celebrities are also enjoying the winter weddings.

Actress Sonya Hussyn shared enchanting photos in a peachy pink mirror work lehenga and she surely knows how to carry the trendy looks.

Read more: Sonya Hussyn looks resplendent in a mustard outfit

The Aisi Hai Tanhai actress looks eye-catching in the embellished eastern wear that she accompanied with an elegant neckpiece.

“Its time to rock a desi wedding vibe celebrating bestie’s wedding in my beautiful mirror lehenga”, Hussyn wrote.

Read more: Pictures : Sonya Hussyn enjoys vacations in Chitral

Let’s have a look at how stunning diva carries her attire: