Sonya Hussyn looks resplendent in a mustard outfit
Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is back at it with yet another look and has stunned fans once again with her sparkling looks. Sonya is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off trendy looks.
Turning to Instgaram, the Aisi Hai Tanhai actress shared her snaps in a mustard yellow outfit and stole our hearts with her stunning look.
Take a look:
The outfit bore miniature floral prints in white and blue, accompanied by an embellished edge and pin tux detailing. She paired her outfit with matching pants and a 3-color dyed chiffon dupatta.
