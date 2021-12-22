Spider-Man No Way Home: fans screams and cheers in theaters

Marvel’s latest movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is officially a blockbuster, breaking new records every day. Tom Holland stars in the picture, which also features Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.

Fans have tried their utmost not to give any spoilers to those who have yet to see the film, but the anticipation is just too much for some.

Many people have also shared recordings from movie theatres, where fans erupted in loud yells and applause at key parts of the film.

Check out the reaction here!

No thoughts. Just this crowd reaction to #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/MQZN9l3822 — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) December 17, 2021

Also, Spider-Man: No Way Home is smashing pandemic-era box office records throughout the world. According to Deadline, the picture had already earned $302.9 million globally by Saturday and is expected to surpass the half-billion-dollar mark by Sunday.

The Jon Watts-directed film had the second-largest opening day of all time in the United States on Friday, grossing $121.5 million worldwide. It also earned an additional $181.4 million worldwide on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, bringing its total to $300 million.