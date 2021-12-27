Spider-Man: No Way Home hits $1 billion at the box office
Spider-Man: No Way Home has a star-studded cast, which has earned the critic’s approval, which stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, along with Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch.
The movie defeat villains from past Spider-Man films. It has also surpassed the box office. The movie is apparently the first film to debut in the pandemic to hit $1 billion around the world.
Spider-Man: No Way Home only took 12 days to hit the 1 $billion mark, claimed the film’s official Twitter on Sunday.
The film has earned praise from critics and fans alike and has been collecting it at the box office.
