Spider-Man: No Way Home hits $1 billion at the box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a star-studded cast, which has earned the critic’s approval, which stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, along with Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The movie defeat villains from past Spider-Man films. It has also surpassed the box office. The movie is apparently the first film to debut in the pandemic to hit $1 billion around the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home only took 12 days to hit the 1 $billion mark, claimed the film’s official Twitter on Sunday.

The film has earned praise from critics and fans alike and has been collecting it at the box office.