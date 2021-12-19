Spider-Man producer asks Tom Holland and Zendaya to ‘try not to’ date

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for quite some time, and producer Amy Pascal has now revealed what she told the young couple.

Fans of Spider-Man are well aware that their Peter Parker and MJ have been romantically involved for some time.

Pascal discussed the active affair between Tom Holland and Zendaya in an interview with The New York Times, revealing that she didn’t approve of it at all.

Read more. Spider-Man breaks box office records, earning $300 million worldwide

Pascal seemed to have done her bit on making the youngsters aware of the consequences of dating a co-star! “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there…just don’t. Try not to,” she recalled, referring to them being together as a couple.

The producer also noted that she gave the same advice to The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone when they were being cast in the roles of Peter Parker and MJ for the first time. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know?,” the producer told The New York Times, revealing that despite her strong suggestion and advice to them, all the four stars, Holland, Zendaya, Garfield and Stone “ignored” her.