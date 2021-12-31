Spider-Man’s writer reveal Tom Holland’s relationship with Loki

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a network of interconnected films (and, more recently, web series) that have progressed with interconnected plots and characters that cross over into different titles.

With both Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home introducing the concept of the multiverse, fans have hypothesized about how the two stories might be connected. In recent conversations, Spider-Man authors detailed how Peter Parker’s life intersects with Loki’s.

The latest Spider-Man sequel was supposed to come out after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it was pushed back due to the epidemic, according to No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Speaking to Speaking with The Wrap, they said: “When we started breaking the story and even started writing the script, we followed Doctor Strange 2 in the timeline,” Chris said, adding “So then during pre-production, things got pushed and changed. We were supposed to start shooting in July of 2020 and it became November of 2020, our release date got pushed from July 2021 to December 2021 – there were a lot of things flipping around.”

But it was how Loki introduced the concept of multiverse when No Way Home was still being made that changed things around. Erik said, “We were already down this road when that Loki finale happened. We all felt like, this really helps. This is great, because it shows that there is trouble in the multiverse.” The writers admit that the events of Loki finale weren’t planned to coincide with No Way Home but in the end, it all worked out that way regardless.

The writers are uncertain how the things will shape up for the future of MCU though. “Whether certain things that were happening in ‘Loki’ line up in terms of the timeline exploding and is that the same time that Doctor Strange is casting the spell, I don’t know,” said Chris.