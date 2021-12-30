Stunning Disha Patani shares sizzling looks from her beach vacation

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 07:35 pm

Disha Patani Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Actress Disha Patani is a Bollywood diva, her Instagram handle clearly depicts her love for the water.

She is a water baby and never seems to miss a chance to visit beaches. She is currently vacating, and her sizzling pictures on Instagram will make you want one.

Disha gave a sneak peek into her vacation location and it’s a total pictorial treat. She updated her Instagram profile with a spectacular picture of herself. Disha Patani is seen striking a pose in a bikini looking spectacular with the orange sky in the background.

And here’s what she shared on her Instagram story:

Read More

9 mins ago
Aima Baig just can't get over sister Komal's stunning Valima look

As Komal Baig has wrapped up her wedding festivities with a dreamy...
18 mins ago
Throwback Thursday: Hareem Shah's SWIMMING Videos in Turkey

On TikToker Hareem Shah's instagram account we a lot of content from...
18 mins ago
Fans outrage at Juggan Kazim for mimicking Alizeh Shah’s ramp fall with Shazia Manzoor

Alizeh Shah's ramp-mimicking video lands the morning show host, Juggan Kazim in hot...
37 mins ago
Bollywood producer Vijay Galani dies of blood cancer

Bollywood producer Vijay Galani breathed his last on Wednesday night due to...
49 mins ago
Lovebirds Minal & Ahsan jet off to Turkey ahead of New Year

Actress Minal Khan continues to ooze vacation goals to her fans and...
1 hour ago
Sarwat Gillani shares a fan moment with Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gillani was recently spotted in Dubai enjoying a fan...