Stunning Disha Patani shares sizzling looks from her beach vacation

Actress Disha Patani is a Bollywood diva, her Instagram handle clearly depicts her love for the water.

She is a water baby and never seems to miss a chance to visit beaches. She is currently vacating, and her sizzling pictures on Instagram will make you want one.

Disha gave a sneak peek into her vacation location and it’s a total pictorial treat. She updated her Instagram profile with a spectacular picture of herself. Disha Patani is seen striking a pose in a bikini looking spectacular with the orange sky in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

And here’s what she shared on her Instagram story: