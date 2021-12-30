Stunning Disha Patani shares sizzling looks from her beach vacation
Actress Disha Patani is a Bollywood diva, her Instagram handle clearly depicts her love for the water.
She is a water baby and never seems to miss a chance to visit beaches. She is currently vacating, and her sizzling pictures on Instagram will make you want one.
Disha gave a sneak peek into her vacation location and it’s a total pictorial treat. She updated her Instagram profile with a spectacular picture of herself. Disha Patani is seen striking a pose in a bikini looking spectacular with the orange sky in the background.
View this post on Instagram
And here’s what she shared on her Instagram story:
Read More
Aima Baig just can't get over sister Komal's stunning Valima look
As Komal Baig has wrapped up her wedding festivities with a dreamy...
Throwback Thursday: Hareem Shah's SWIMMING Videos in Turkey
On TikToker Hareem Shah's instagram account we a lot of content from...
Fans outrage at Juggan Kazim for mimicking Alizeh Shah’s ramp fall with Shazia Manzoor
Alizeh Shah's ramp-mimicking video lands the morning show host, Juggan Kazim in hot...
Bollywood producer Vijay Galani dies of blood cancer
Bollywood producer Vijay Galani breathed his last on Wednesday night due to...
Lovebirds Minal & Ahsan jet off to Turkey ahead of New Year
Actress Minal Khan continues to ooze vacation goals to her fans and...