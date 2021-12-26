Sunny Leone’s new song prompted warning from Madhya Pradesh minister

Indian music label Saregama, a music label announced on Sunday that it will “change” the name and lyrics of the song “Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache” featuring Sunny Leone after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed the music video had offended Hindus’ religious sensitivities.

Saregama in the statement said, “In light of recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and name of the song ‘madhuban…’. The new song will replace the old across all platforms over the next three days.“

Ms Leone had been given three days to remove the “obscene” music video by Narottam Mishra.

Mr Mishra, who adds Ms Leone to a growing list of brands and artistic content he finds distasteful and has taken legal action against, including a Sabyasachi jewellery collection, claims the song’s accompanying video offends Hindu values.

“Some people continuously hurt Hindu sentiments… there are temples for Radha… we pray to her. Saqib Toshi (the music composer) can make songs concerning his religion, but such songs offend us. I will take legal advice and action will be taken if the video is not taken down in three days,” he said.

The Madhya Pradesh minister isn’t the only one calling for action in response to Ms Leone and Mr Toshi’s video; Hindu monks from Uttar Pradesh have also spoken out.

A Sant Naval Giri Maharaj from UP’s Vrindavan was quoted saying, “We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album.”

Sunny announced the release date of her song on her Twitter account.