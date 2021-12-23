Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen has announced breakup with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, constantly been making rounds on the internet over their alleged separation, has now confirmed the rumors in a graceful Instagram post.
Sushmita on Thursday talked about friendship and love in a tear-jerking post for her 29-year-old ex-boyfriend, as she maintained that their love remains strong.
She captioned the post “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”.
Responding to estranged lover’s post, Rohman commented “Always” while adding a heart emoticon.
Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened.
