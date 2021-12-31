Sushmita Sen welcomes 2022 with a workout photo

Sushmita Sen has returned to the gym after a long absence from her fitness programme. When she published a snapshot from her gym in athleisure, the actress, who had undergone surgery, gave her followers a great moment. Sushmita is standing with her back to the mirror in the photo, which is a mirror image. She is dressed entirely in black, with white and pink sports shoes. With her sweatbands around her wrist, the actress is prepared. Her dedication was evident in the hashtags she posted on her first day at the gym: “back to fundamentals,” “thus it begins,” and “Day 1.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, a fitness devotee, missed her workouts. She just discarded an old photograph of herself performing core-strengthening workouts. “I miss her,” she said in an homage to her former self. I haven’t worked out in over a year… “First I wasn’t well enough… then surgery.” “Been counting days to hit the 6 week mark post-surgery… to finally return to a discipline I love,” Sushmita continued. The message was also a pledge to herself that on December 30, she would resume her training programme. “Come December 30th, I break inertia with day 1 of training,” she wrote. Then my actual healing can begin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



After her breakup with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen is planning to start the new year on a positive note. “I’m looking forward to a wonderful 2022,” she says. She reflected on 2021 and described it as a “satisfying year.” “2021 has been a wonderful year…with its delectable ups and downs,” she wrote (a graph called life). As we approach the conclusion of the year, I am reinvigorated and filled with appreciation for all the wonderful that has come into my life.” “Look forward to a wonderful 2022… A year of gorgeous manifestations,” she said to her admirers. Stay upbeat, hopeful, and cheerful; it’s all occurring for you, not against you.”