Syra Yousuf enjoys winter trip with daughter Nooreh

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 04:11 pm

Syra enjoys snow-filled day with daughter Nooreh. Image: Instagram

Stylish diva Syra Yousuf is nowadays vacationing with her sister and daughter Nooreh and keeping fans updated about her trip.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actress shares a short candid video of her trip along with a few pictures on Instagram.

The clip shows Yousaf enjoying a snow-filled chilled day with her sister and Nooreh.

The actress is among the most sought out actresses of Pakistan and her recent role in Sinf-e-Aahan has earned plaudits.

Syra began her journey as a VJ and hosted Bheja Fry and Most Wanted initially. She made her acting debut in Mera Naseeb and the audience loved her role.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

The actress and model tied the knot with actor Shehroz Sabzwari but the marriage didn’t last for long and the couple parted ways.

However, Syra didn’t look back and carved her way beautifully in showbiz Pakistan.

