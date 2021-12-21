Syra Yousuf shares a picture with her sister who just looks like Syra!

Syra Yousuf shares a picture with her sister who just looks like Syra!

Syra Yousuf, the stunning diva of Pakistan’s showbiz industry shared a picture with her sister who looks just like Syra, and people are still having a hard time recognizing who is Syra!

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress Syra Yousuf shared a picture along with her sister Palwasha Yousuf in which both gorgeous girls resemble a lot that people are still confused between them.

Check out the picture here!

Syra Yousuf is a Pakistani model, actress, and former VJ who works in Urdu television series and films. Originally a model, the actress started as VJ at MTV Pakistan hosting Bheja Fry and Most Wanted. She made her acting debut in the Hum TV serial Mera Naseeb.

In 2012, she appeared in the serial Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay with her ex-husband Shehroz Sabzwari a sequel of the Pakistani serial “Tanahaiyan” alongside Marina Khan, Badre Khalil, and Behroze Sabzwari.