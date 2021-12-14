Taylor Swift gives a sneak peak into her 32nd birthday event
Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with a blast with the HAIM sisters on Monday, December 13.
The Grammy winner took to Twitter to provide a glimpse of her birthday celebration, which included Diana Silvers, Alana Haim, and Gracie Abrams.
Dropping two adorable clicks from her special day, Swift wrote, “don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it: I’M FEELIN 32.” “And Alana is feeling 30,” she added.
*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much 🥰🥲🎂 pic.twitter.com/X43eHWMlKJ
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2021
The All Too Kind singer also expresses gratitude to her friends and admirers for their well wishes on her special day. She wrote, “Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”
The birthday girl looks stunning in a gleaming golden gown and her distinctive red lipstick in the two photos. Meanwhile, the group also dropped a cute birthday post for the singer on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
