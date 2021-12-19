Taylor Swift-themed party becomes Covid-19 superspreader

After around 100 guests tested positive for Covid-19 during a fan event in Sydney, Australia in honor of Taylor Swift’s recent release of Red (Taylor’s Version), the event transformed into a Covid-19 superspreader.

Fans who attended the On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party on December 10 in Sydney to celebrate the singer’s Red (Taylor’s Version) are apparently being advised to “immediately get tested” and isolate for seven days after “at least 97 positive cases” were confirmed, according to Fox News.

According to rumors, the pop artist did not attend the event. Following the celebration of Taylor’s rerelease of the record, the New South Wales Health Department has designated the Metro Theatre in Sydney as a “new venue of concern.”

“NSW Health is asking all household contacts of close contacts to get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received by everyone in the household,” Fox News quoted NSW’s report issued in a public health alert.

The statement notes, “NSW Health is urgently contacting 600 people who attended Metro Theatre at this time and checked in via the QR code and is directing them and members of their households to immediately get tested and follow public health advice.”

“NSW Health is appealing for anyone who attended but did not check in using the QR code to urgently get tested and isolate and for the community to ensure other potential attendees are aware of this advice,” the alert adds.