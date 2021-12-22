The most anticipated film ‘Javed Iqbal: The untold story of a serial killer’ will not be releasing this year

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, based on a real-life serial killer Javed Iqbal, was suppose to hit theatres on December 24. However, three days before the premiere the team stated that the film would be postponed until January.

Yasir told the publication that the filmmakers have been waiting for a green light from the Islamabad censor board, which they have yet to obtain. “We couldn’t really advertise the picture since we’re still waiting for the Islamabad censor board to clear it” he explained. “As a result, we’ve decided to postpone the release until January. So we can ramp up our promotions before the picture hits the theatres.”

Since the project’s first glimpse, the film, has been the talk of the town. The trailer for the Javed Iqbal feature violent pursuit sequences, high-octane emotions. Along with the disturbing voiceover by Yasir in the role of Javed Iqbal.

The upcoming film appears to be a fascinating offering with a unique tale. It is set in a local market and overrun with the same old uninteresting romances and domestic conflicts. The film is based on the Aleeha’s own novel ‘Kukri’ which was a massive hit.