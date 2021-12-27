The most awaited song, ‘Ik Lamhe’ by Azaan Sami Khan finally released

Azaan Sami is also putting a foot in multiple industries, be it acting or singing. Following in his father’s shoes Azaan too is making a career in singing.

His latest song, IK Lamha, starring Maya Ali as his love interest is released on the 25th of December.

The music video has gotten a lot of attention on social media, with over 62,281 views in just a couple of days.

Azaan appears in the video at a cabaret with stylish showstoppers dancing in the background, set in Karachi with horse carts and vintage cars.

It transports fans back in time to the 1960s, when Karachi, the city of lights, was alive with lit buildings, exciting parties, and vintage fashion.

Azaan was dressed in a tuxedo, while his lady Maya was dressed in a mustard suit with a henna design.

The audio and pace of the song were a mix of qawwali and electric guitar with tablas.

The song received excellent reactions from netizens, with the lyrics touching people’s hearts.

Azaan Sami Khan has a true talent for music, as evidenced by the melodious masterpiece he composed.

watch the video here: