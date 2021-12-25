The Number of Children Hareem Shah Wants to have will SHOCK you

The Number of Kids Hareem Shah Wants to have will SHOCK you
Hareem Shah and husband Bilal Shah recently appeared in an interview. Answering a question about how many kids the tiktok star wants to have she said “She wants to have a cricket team of her children”
She also revealed how she ended up meeting her husband Bilal Shah and what qualities of her husband made Hareem Shah fall in love with him.
Bilal Shah who stole spotlight on Hareem’s social media handles, has revealed in an interview that the couple’s marriage is a love plus arranged commitment. Hareem further said she has been married since a few months now.
Hareem also shed light on Bilal Shah’s qualities which drew her to him. Hareem stated that Bilal is considerably well mannered and doesn’t have an addiction problem. The man doesn’t like to smoke. Also, the fact that Bilal Shah doesn’t approve of backbiting ended up making Hareem fall head over heels in love.
