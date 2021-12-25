The Number of Kids Hareem Shah Wants to have will SHOCK you

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 10:15 pm
Hareem Shah

The Number of Children Hareem Shah Wants to have will SHOCK you

Hareem Shah and husband Bilal Shah recently appeared in an interview. Answering a question about how many kids the tiktok star wants to have she said “She wants to have a cricket team of her children”

She also revealed how she ended up meeting her husband Bilal Shah and what qualities of her husband made Hareem Shah fall in love with him.

Bilal Shah who stole spotlight on Hareem’s social media handles, has revealed in an interview that the couple’s marriage is a love plus arranged commitment. Hareem further said she has been married since a few months now.

Hareem also shed light on Bilal Shah’s qualities which drew her to him. Hareem stated that Bilal is considerably well mannered and doesn’t have an addiction problem. The man doesn’t like to smoke. Also, the fact that Bilal Shah doesn’t approve of backbiting ended up making Hareem fall head over heels in love.

Read More

12 hours ago
Top Red carpet looks of this year

When it comes to red carpet events, fashion is paramount. This post-pandemic...
12 hours ago
Frankly, Fahad Hussayn

Fashion in Pakistan has its own narrative to tell and each designer...
12 hours ago
The show must (not) go on

The unfortunate events that unfolded at Astroworld recently sent shockwaves throughout the...
12 hours ago
The Final Act

Afzal from Pyarey Afzal We were so invested in Afzal and Farah’s...
11 hours ago
Iconic character portrayals we witnessed on TV

There are stars, and then there are actors. There are clichéd drama...
11 hours ago
Qaatil Haseenaon Ke Naam: the femme noir tales of murder and revenge

While orthodox television is busy portraying women as damsels in distress, the...