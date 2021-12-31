The royal family’s year in 2021 ‘from death to birth’

The royal family’s year in 2021 ‘from death to birth’

The royal family experienced a lot of drama in 2021, with births, deaths, and a lot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feuding.

Consider some of the big incidents that shook the royal family in 2021.

Harry and Meghan’s Oprah drama:

This is the most explosive and heaviest time in the history of the British monarchy.

The couple had been on Oprah Winfrey and made some serious charges and revelations regarding the Firm.

Prince Philip’s death:

Prince Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 99. His death had a profound effect on the family, particularly the Queen, who was shown sitting alone at the service in all-black at the height of England’s third lockdown.

The birth of three new babies:

This year has also seen three new royal additions to the royal family. In June, Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet.

Read more: Meghan Markle reveals the first amazing news about her daughter Lilibet

In addition, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, had their son, August, in February.

In September, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their daughter Sienna into the world.