Three BTS sensation diagnosed with coronavirus after a trip abroad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 04:35 pm

It was reported that Suga, was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. He is in self-quarantine and asymptomatic,” according to the agency.

Now, rapper RM and vocalist Jin also tested positive for the virus, according to the group’s management agency, Big Hit Music.

The seven-membered boy band just returned from the United States, where they performed their first live shows since the outbreak began.

From late November until the beginning of December, the concerts were performed in Los Angeles. Since the end of their concert series, the band members had been on holiday.

The three afflicted artists all returned to South Korea at various times, and all three were properly vaccinated.

RM and Suga seem to be asymptomatic whereas Jin has reported having mild symptoms and a slight fever. He is undergoing self-treatment at home.

