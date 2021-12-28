Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Alizeh Shah is a Gorgeous Pakistani actress and Tiktoker. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her instagram account.
However, the glam actress Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video Sets the internet on fire. while wearing the stunning black strapless gown.
Check Viral video:
Shah’s made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at the function and also treated the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. A pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch accentuated her minimalist look.
