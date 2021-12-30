Throwback: Ayeza Khan’s amazing dance performance on Noori song, watch video
Ayeza Khan, recently the beautiful actress of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry, shared amazing dance moves on the song Noori.
Took to her Instagram, the Lapata actress shares a new dance video on Noori song from the film Superstar.
Take a look:
In the video, the Chupke Chupke actress is replicating Mahira Khan’s look and dance from the film Superstar.
She looks absolutely amazing in an orange lehenga while dancing elegantly to the most iconic song.
