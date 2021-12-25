Throwback: Fun-filled short videos of Sania Mirza on Instagram

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 04:58 pm

Tennis star Sania Mirza. Image: Instagram

Tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza loves playing with Instagram reels, and that is why she keeps on sharing them with her fans.

Being the favourite ‘bhaabi’ of Pakistanis, Mirza surely knows how to engage her fans on social media. Here is a throwback of her funny short videos on Instagram.

 

Malik and Mirza, two of South Asia’s best-known sports personalities, tied the knot in 2010. The couple had been settled in Dubai after their marriage.

A few days back, Malik and Mirza visited Pakistan for the launch of their fragrances under a famous Pakistani brand, and the nation hearty-welcomed them.

