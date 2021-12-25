Throwback: Fun-filled short videos of Sania Mirza on Instagram

Tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza loves playing with Instagram reels, and that is why she keeps on sharing them with her fans.

Read more: Sania Mirza and son Izhaan looks adorable in a casual look

Being the favourite ‘bhaabi’ of Pakistanis, Mirza surely knows how to engage her fans on social media. Here is a throwback of her funny short videos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Read more: Sania Mirza looks like a sight for sore eyes in monochromatic picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)