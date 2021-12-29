Throwback: Tapsee Pannu looks sizzling and gives a befitting reply to internet trolls

Throwback: Tapsee Pannu looks sizzling and gives a befitting reply to internet trolls

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu has a huge fan following in India and across the borders. She is not only known for her promising acting skills but also for her bold and direct attitude.

Tapsee has a huge fan following on social media and she is often seen replying to internet trolls. She had often shut off the trolls when necessary.

However, a throwback to the time when in the year 2017, the actor gave a suitable reply to the haters on the internet who did not agree with her choice of dressing.

A few years ago, Taapsee Pannu had posted a burning bikini picture on Twitter and it took the internet by storm.

“When you are against the tide, it’s YOU who needs to stand up for yourself……But don’t forget the smile 😁” #Judwaa2 #AaTohSahi pic.twitter.com/qIimdBSkHY — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

She was wearing a light blue floral bikini which was suitably styled with idiosyncratic colorful earrings. Her hair was braided on one side, leaving the rest open and while keeping her makeup to the minimum.

Some internet warriors started sl*tshaming Taapsee Pannu while others abused it in the comments section.

However, Twitterati even mocked and wrote that her brother would be proud of her pictures, to which she gave a sassy reply, “Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ????”, she tweeted. Have a look.